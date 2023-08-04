SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator passes US$11bln bets mark

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, a content hub for online gaming businesses, says that as of July it had passed the EUR10 billion (US$10.96 billion) mark in terms of total bets “across all projects” it serves.

“This remarkable milestone reaffirms our unwavering commitment to progress and our ability to deliver a valuable product to esteemed partners,” said Andrey Starovoitov, co-chief executive at SOFTSWISS, as cited in a Thursday press release.

The company added that the achievement “not only underscores the platform’s robust demand in the iGaming industry but also shines a spotlight on the resolute trust bestowed on it by over 770 brands across the globe”.

SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator was launched in 2015.

The brand said that recent market research conducted on behalf of SOFTSWISS found the overall satisfaction rating for the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator stood at 8.3 points out of 10.

The firm said that “more important” in its view, is that 51 percent of the partners awarded SOFTSWISS “a perfect 10 rating, marking a substantial increase of 14 percentage points compared to the previous year”.