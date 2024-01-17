SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator ties to game brand Ready Play

Gaming software specialist SOFTSWISS says its Game Aggregator platform is working with game-content provider Ready Play Gaming.

“Ready Play’s 20-year legacy and certification” with Alderney “introduce exciting possibilities for existing SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator client brands,” said the latter in a Tuesday press release.

An entity called Ready Play Holdings is on the “Category 1 & 2 Associate Certificates” roster of the Alderney Gambling Control Commission in the Channel Islands, according to the regulator’s website.

SOFTSWISS said in its statement that during the content production stage, Ready Play “involves real players in game testing”.

The gaming platform provider further noted this method enabled Ready Play to “craft a genuinely distinct gaming experience, gather crucial feedback, and refine its products accordingly”.

This helped to produce products with strong player appeal including “Reel Bingo” and “Snakes & Ladders”, which SOFTSWISS said “inject an additional level of entertainment into the player experience”.

This approach “harmonises with the ethos of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, which diligently conducts research among its client base to sculpt the most exceptional offerings in the market,” said the announcement.

Grant Benson, commercial officer of Ready Play, was quoted as saying in the statement: “Our goal is to provide our games to the most discerning players possible, and partnering with SOFTSWISS allows us to achieve precisely that.”

Gregory Penkov, head of sales at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, stated: “The excellence of our Game Aggregator in iGaming is attributed to the robustness and variety of its offerings. Collaborating with providers like Ready Play allows us to sustain our leading positions.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator recently announced cross-product integration with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator.