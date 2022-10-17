SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator ties with Barbara Bang brand

Oct 17, 2022 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is now working with online gaming brand Barbara Bang, said SOFTSWISS in a Friday announcement.
SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is a content hub for online gaming and sports betting brands.
Under the arrangement, Barbara Bang games will be available to operators working under the Curaçao gaming licence system.
“This deal marks a new milestone for Barbara Bang’s expansion in Europe and Latin America,” said Christina Mirnaia, its head of partnerships and business development, as cited in the Friday statement.
For its part, SOFTSWISS was “doing its best to offer top-notch winning solutions to help our partners unlock new business opportunities and deliver exciting gaming experiences to players,” said Nikita Keino, partner managers team lead at SOFTSWISS.
The SOFTSWISS product portfolio includes its Online Casino platform, the Game Aggregator with thousands of casino games, the Affilka affiliate platform, the Sportsbook platform and the group’s Jackpot Aggregator.
Sep 14, 2022
Sep 06, 2022
Oct 17, 2022
Oct 17, 2022
Oct 17, 2022Mass-market baccarat generated MOP3.44 billion (US$425.5 million) in Macau in the three months to September 30, which was 62.0 percent of all casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the quarter. The...
Oct 17, 2022
(Click here for more)
”The NICC has resolved that it is no longer in the public interest that The Star should remain in control of that licence, and that The Star is not currently suitable to be the holder of the licence”
Philip Crawford
Chief commissioner of the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission