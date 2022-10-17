SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator ties with Barbara Bang brand

SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is now working with online gaming brand Barbara Bang, said SOFTSWISS in a Friday announcement.

SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is a content hub for online gaming and sports betting brands.

Under the arrangement, Barbara Bang games will be available to operators working under the Curaçao gaming licence system.

“This deal marks a new milestone for Barbara Bang’s expansion in Europe and Latin America,” said Christina Mirnaia, its head of partnerships and business development, as cited in the Friday statement.

For its part, SOFTSWISS was “doing its best to offer top-notch winning solutions to help our partners unlock new business opportunities and deliver exciting gaming experiences to players,” said Nikita Keino, partner managers team lead at SOFTSWISS.

The SOFTSWISS product portfolio includes its Online Casino platform, the Game Aggregator with thousands of casino games, the Affilka affiliate platform, the Sportsbook platform and the group’s Jackpot Aggregator.