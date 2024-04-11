SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator to offer live game tournaments

SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, a content hub for iGaming projects, says it is now offering its industry partners live game tournaments within its Tournament Tool.

The update is said to extend the tool’s scope, building on the success of slot tournaments in enhancing player engagement.

SOFTSWISS, a provider of a variety of platforms and services to the online gaming sector, says its internal research indicates a 22-percent increase in average daily bets per user with the Tournament Tool.

Operators can customise tournaments for different player segments: fans of live-dealer games seeking dealer-player interaction; and slot game enthusiasts that also enjoy competition and social interaction.

SOFTSWISS says operator partners have the flexibility to choose participating casinos, countries, and games, using the game search bar or provider filter in the back office. Live game tournaments and slot tournaments can run concurrently.

Operators can also opt to host mixed tournaments that incorporate slots and live games.

The Tournament Tool includes an intuitive in-game interface for “seamless communication about gaming campaigns”.

It is said to keep players informed about ongoing and previous events and tournament rules, and offers a ‘leader board’ widget for easy tracking of standings.

The Tournament Tool is available to all SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator clients.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, was cited as saying in a press release: “We closely monitor the market and analyse our customers’ feedback to develop features that meet their needs.

“Tournaments for live games such as blackjack, roulette, and poker immerse players in a special competitive atmosphere that aligns with the ‘gamification’ trend.”

She added SOFTSWISS planned to add other types of games to this tool, enabling its clients “to build successful businesses that cater to a broader range of player segments”.