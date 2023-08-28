SOFTSWISS gets two GLI certifications, eyes new markets

Gaming software provider SOFTSWISS says it has obtained two certifications from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), a gaming testing and compliance consultancy.

The company said in a Friday announcement that its Casino Platform product received the GLI-19 certification for “Interactive Gaming Systems”, while the firm’s Sportsbook got the GLI-33 certification for “Event Wagering Systems”.

The statement quoted Vitali Matsukevich, chief operating officer at SOFTSWISS, as saying: “Achieving the highest standards of technical compliance set by GLI for both the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform and Sportsbook is a strategic leap forward for us.”

He added: “This accomplishment not only paves the way for us to enter new regulated markets but also reaffirms the exceptional quality of our software.”

According to the SOFTSWISS update, the GLI-19 and GLI-33 certifications “are paramount benchmarks for the technical regulation of iGaming markets,” and “impose rigorous standards that iGaming companies must meet for security, fairness, and player protection”.

The specifications of these two GLI certifications “cover all aspects of the gaming process, spanning game development to payout mechanisms,” said the firm.

“Attaining such prestigious certifications marks a huge advancement for SOFTSWISS in its journey to secure country licences, given that these standards cover a significant portion of most local software requirements,” it added.

SOFTSWISS, which has more than 1,400 employees, holds a number of gaming licences and offers software services to iGaming providers.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Online Casino Platform, the Game Aggregator with thousands of casino games, the Affilka affiliate platform, the Sportsbook platform and the Jackpot Aggregator.