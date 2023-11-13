SOFTSWISS handles 26k player monitoring requests this year

Gaming software and services provider SOFTSWISS says that since the beginning of the year its multifunctional Anti-Fraud Team has “processed more than 26,000 requests encompassing lockout of problematic players, analysing notifications concerning at-risk players and managing player reactivations”.

Ilya Nesterov, Anti-Fraud Team lead, was cited as saying in a recent press release: “We are observing a steady increase in the number of players under monitoring, driven by our expanded analysis of information, indicators, and metrics.”

The manager added: “Our team is paying more attention to vulnerable groups of players, implementing dedicated monitoring segments, differentiated by factors such as age, duration and time of activity, day or night.”

SOFTSWISS further noted it was developing “an automatic tool to monitor players for suspicious behaviours and evaluate the associated risk levels, leveraging the full spectrum of available metrics and indicators”.