SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator links with Oshi Casino

SOFTSWISS, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, says its Jackpot Aggregator product has launched the first jackpot campaign for online casino Oshi.

Oshi is an online casino that provides players with slots, live casino games, table games, jackpots and a variety of bonuses. The casino is owned and operated by Dama NV, a company registered and established under the laws of Curaçao.

In a Thursday press release, SOFTSWISS said the partnership “enabled Oshi Casino to run the Progressive Mystery Jackpot with three different levels.”

It comprised three progressive levels with the aim “to attract new players, increase retention and player activity,” it added.

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator was inaugurated in October 2021, and is described as an iGaming business tool for player acquisition, engagement, and retention.

The release quoted Aliaksei Douhin, head of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, as saying that the collaboration with Oshi Casino had been “pleasant and smooth,” adding that his firm has “already received excellent feedback from the new partner.”

He added: “Such efficient work always inspires to improve the Jackpot Aggregator further to provide more innovative tools for online casinos.”

The statement also quoted representatives from Oshi Casino as saying that the support from the Jackpot Aggregator team allowed the online casino to “effectively defined settings that will power” its jackpot campaigns in the future.