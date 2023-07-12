SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator powers US$1.5bln in 2Q bets

SOFTSWISS, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, says the amount of bets placed in jackpots powered by its Jackpot Aggregator product reached just below EUR1.36 billion (US$1.50 billion) in the second quarter this year. The figure represented a “significant increase” of 41.5 percent from the preceding quarter, the firm said in a press release on Tuesday.

The iGaming services provider also highlighted a 36-percent growth in the number of brands that have chosen the jackpot solution from SOFTSWISS compared to the first quarter 2023.

“With over 55 brands already benefitting from the Jackpot Aggregator, the number of clients and brands continues to steadily grow,” it said.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, stated in prepared remarks that the second quarter had been a “successful period” for the Jackpot Aggregator product, “as evidenced by the remarkable increase in both the jackpot bets sum and the number of clients and their brands”.

“We take pride in delivering beneficial service, which is highly appreciated by our clients, and launching unique jackpot campaigns that contribute to our clients’ business growth and enhance their online casino performance,” he added.

The firm said the introduction of new features to the Jackpot Aggregator’s toolkit had helped growth during the three months to June 30. That included the launch of time-based jackpots, and of the ‘Baby Jackpots’ feature.

“We are currently in the final stages of integrating with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and introducing new features,” added Mr Douhin.