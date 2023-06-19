SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator reaches 50-brand mark

Jun 19, 2023 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
SOFTSWISS says its Jackpot Aggregator service has reached an important milestone, having now created jackpot campaigns for an aggregate of 50 online casino brands. The latest – and making up the 50 – is for the 50Crowns casino brand.
“It gives us great pleasure to witness the remarkable growth of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, both in terms of functionality and the number of brands that choose to launch jackpot campaigns with us,” said Aliaksei Douhin, the head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, as cited in a Thursday press release.
SOFTSWISS is a software provider for the iGaming sector.
50Crowns is described as a multi-currency casino, operating under a Curaçao licence, that allows players to bet using popular fiat and cryptocurrencies. Its Royal Jackpot campaign, to be delivered by SOFTSWISS, will have a progressive prize pool across ‘Minor,’ ‘Major’, and ‘Grand’ categories, and will, says SOFTSWISS, be “unlocking tremendous potential and substantial gains for the operator”.
Since the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator platform was launched in 2021, players across various client brands have successfully claimed an aggregate of more than 16,000 jackpots, according to the release.
Mr Douhin was also cited in Thursday’s statement as saying the value of the total amount of bets “participating” in SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator jackpot campaigns had “surpassed” EUR1.00 billion (US$1.09 billion).
“We would also like to emphasise that, alongside the established methods of collaborating with players and game providers for running jackpot campaigns, our clients have developed their own highly-effective strategies,” he added. “These strategies have contributed significantly to enhancing the efficiency of jackpot campaigns and boosting business revenue.”
Jun 14, 2023
Jun 08, 2023
Jun 19, 2023
Jun 19, 2023
Jun 19, 2023Macau’s daily run rate of casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) may have improved by about 7.5 percent last week, compared to the week before that, with helpful factors possibly including...
Jun 14, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
Jun 14, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
Jun 14, 2023As a Taiwan-based business with a Chinese cultural...
Jun 13, 2023Two years ago, when Covid-19 was still affecting...
Jun 09, 2023Commercial opportunities for utilisation of...
Jun 08, 2023Gaming content and equipment maker Konami says it is...
Jun 07, 2023Casino gaming content and hardware provider Light &...
Jun 06, 2023Electronic table games (ETGs) supplier Interblock dd is...
Jun 05, 2023Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
"With the keen competition among the casino operators, Macau has performed better than expected in its non-gaming segment"
Carlos Siu Lam
Associate professor at the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies of Macao Polytechnic University