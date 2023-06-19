SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator reaches 50-brand mark

SOFTSWISS says its Jackpot Aggregator service has reached an important milestone, having now created jackpot campaigns for an aggregate of 50 online casino brands. The latest – and making up the 50 – is for the 50Crowns casino brand.

“It gives us great pleasure to witness the remarkable growth of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, both in terms of functionality and the number of brands that choose to launch jackpot campaigns with us,” said Aliaksei Douhin, the head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, as cited in a Thursday press release.

SOFTSWISS is a software provider for the iGaming sector.

50Crowns is described as a multi-currency casino, operating under a Curaçao licence, that allows players to bet using popular fiat and cryptocurrencies. Its Royal Jackpot campaign, to be delivered by SOFTSWISS, will have a progressive prize pool across ‘Minor,’ ‘Major’, and ‘Grand’ categories, and will, says SOFTSWISS, be “unlocking tremendous potential and substantial gains for the operator”.

Since the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator platform was launched in 2021, players across various client brands have successfully claimed an aggregate of more than 16,000 jackpots, according to the release.

Mr Douhin was also cited in Thursday’s statement as saying the value of the total amount of bets “participating” in SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator jackpot campaigns had “surpassed” EUR1.00 billion (US$1.09 billion).

“We would also like to emphasise that, alongside the established methods of collaborating with players and game providers for running jackpot campaigns, our clients have developed their own highly-effective strategies,” he added. “These strategies have contributed significantly to enhancing the efficiency of jackpot campaigns and boosting business revenue.”