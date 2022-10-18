SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator ties with PlayAmo

Gaming software provider SOFTSWISS says its Jackpot Aggregator product’s client portfolio has expanded via a new partnership with PlayAmo, a Curaçao-licensed online casino.

A key feature of the cooperation is that SOFTSWISS is running jackpot campaigns for all the games available at the casino, according to a Monday press release.

PlayAmo has been operating under a Curaçao licence since 2016, according to the statement. Its iGaming product covers video slots, table games, and a live-casino offering.

PlayAmo has already launched its first jackpot campaign stemming from its partnership with SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, offering three levels: Minor, Major, and Grand.

The online casino brand said in a statement contained in the release: “The whole process of connecting the Jackpot Aggregator went smoothly and professionally. Technical tasks were fully implemented on the SOFTSWISS side, relying on our feedback.”

Aliaskei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, said its “growing” list of partners was gaining “new opportunities” via such collaboration.

Jackpot Aggregator is said to enable online casinos to achieve higher player-acquisition performance, better player engagement, and to help operators meet customer-retention goals.