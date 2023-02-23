SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator ups tally of crypto supported

SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator has expanded its support for cryptocurrency, ensuring the firm’s industry clients can run promotions via the Jackpot Aggregator platform using the most popular forms of crypto coins.

Gaming software provider SOFTSWISS has added support for eight more cryptocurrencies. At the end of 2022, the Jackpot Aggregator’s capabilities had been expanded to support cryptocurrency, initially enabling operators to launch promotional jackpot campaigns with Bitcoin.

The platform’s support for cryptocurrency allows operators to accept and process bets as well as set up jackpot pools in cryptocurrencies, according to a Thursday press release.

“We will continue reinforcing our product capabilities in this direction to equip our clients with the most progressive player-retention and -activation options and make sure players are free of currency concerns on their betting journey,” said Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, as cited in the announcement.