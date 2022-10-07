SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator working with Axecasino

Gaming software provider SOFTSWISS says its Jackpot Aggregator is being used to attract and retain players for Axecasino, an online gaming brand.

Axecasino operates under a Curaçao licence and is said to provide games from “big-name” brands. Via SOFTSWISS’ Jackpot Aggregator, the online casino started a new campaign called ‘Axecasino Jackpot Game’, with three independent levels: Standard, Mega, and Colossal.

A representative of Axecasino was cited as saying in a Thursday press release: “It was a great pleasure for us to work with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator team.”

The Axecasino spokesperson added: “At the very beginning, we discussed plans and optimal jackpot settings for our project. Later we agreed on the design and handed it over. Finally, when everything was ready, we wanted to make changes to the design and the team did not refuse us.”

Aliaskei Douhin, head of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, was quoted as saying: “We assist our clients in achieving their goals by getting deeply invested in the process. Our team, as a strong partner, is always there offering support at every step and helping assimilate new experiences and find winning combinations.”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is described by its creators as a “powerful” marketing tool for running jackpot campaigns in online casinos.

“With jackpot campaigns, SOFTSWISS helps iGaming brands achieve their goals of player acquisition, engagement and retention. The latest Jackpot Aggregator campaigns have shown outstanding results in raising the average bet sum per player and other key metrics,” added SOFTSWISS in Thursday’s release.

SOFTSWISS says it has more than 1,400 employees, distributed across Malta, Poland, Georgia, and Belarus. The brand adds that it holds a number of gaming licences and provides “one-stop-shop” for iGaming software.