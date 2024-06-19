SOFTSWISS launches Game Release Calendar to aid clients

Online gaming sector software provider SOFTSWISS says its Game Aggregator platform has launched a Game Release Calendar, which it is said to be designed to enhance “convenience and operational efficiency” for its partnering operators.

The Game Release Calendar provides operators with a weekly preview of upcoming game releases, SOFTSWISS said in a press release carrying Wednesday’s date.

The new tool “offers advance information about new providers joining the [Game Aggregator] platform and anticipated new games from existing ones,” added the brand. “This helps operators decide which games to acquire and [to] plan their activities more effectively.”

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, was cited as saying in the update: “We aim to provide our clients with the best and most diverse content. The Game Release Calendar helps our clients manage content effectively.”

She added this was because the calendar would help them “more easily decide which providers to engage with, and plan their activities accordingly”.

She further noted: “At SOFTSWISS, we continually strive to deliver the tools and solutions that ensure our clients have the resources they need to succeed in the competitive iGaming landscape.”

SOFTSWISS says it currently has more than 2,000 employees, and has bases in respectively the Mediterranean-island nation of Malta, in Poland, and Georgia in Eastern Europe. The brand also states it holds a number of gaming licences, and pledges “one-stop-shop” iGaming software services.