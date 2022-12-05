SOFTSWISS launches global jackpot campaign with Spinago

SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is cooperating with Curaçao-licensed Spinago to launch the latter’s worldwide jackpot campaign for the online gaming sector.

The information was given by SOFTSWISS, a provider of software and other support for the digital online gaming sector.

It said: “Online jackpot campaigns are becoming extremely popular in the iGaming community as a powerful tool to attract and retain players and improve overall brand performance.”

In partnership with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, Spinago has launched its first jackpot campaign with three levels: “Standard”, “Mega”, and “Grand”.

Each level offers money prizes, with a maximum reward of AUD80,000 (circa US$54,800).

According to a Friday press release, Spinago has been operating under a Curaçao licence since 2020, managing a varied game and sports betting portfolio.

Spinago said in remarks cited in the release: “We appreciate working with the software provider who offers not only a flexibly-configurable product, but also reliable support.”

It added: The team behind the Jackpot Aggregator managed to quickly set up the campaign and settle all the details with us, taking into account our goals and requirements.”

Aliaskei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, was quoted as saying: “We are proud to see an increasing number of iGaming operators who elect to use our product as a driver of growth and scaling.”