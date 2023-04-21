SOFTSWISS launches jackpot campaign with Lucky Dreams

SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator has launched new jackpot campaign for Lucky Dreams online casino. The information was given by SOFTSWISS, a provider of software and other support for the digital online gaming sector.

Lucky Dreams operates under a Curaçao licence, providing live casino games, slots, table games and other game categories, according to a Thursday press release.

The jackpot campaign is dubbed “Dreamy Jackpots”, and has three independent levels: “Mega, Major, and Mini”.

With a minimum bet of EUR1.00 (US$1.10), the jackpot is “accessible to all, significantly increasing player engagement”. “Players can expect a maximum potential win, which reaches up to EUR1 million,” stated the release.

It cited Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, as saying the collaboration between it and Lucky Dreams would be “fruitful for both parties”.

He added: “The launch of the jackpot campaign went smoothly, with a high level of partner engagement and huge support from our team.”

The Lucky Dreams side was quoted in the announcement as being “delighted” to launch the jackpot campaign in collaboration with SOFTSWISS. “The most amazing thing about the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is the level of customisation that allows every operator to come up with something new and stand out among other casinos in the industry,” the client stated.