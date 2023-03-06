SOFTSWISS Managed Services reboots 13k inactive players

A total of 13,300 “dormant” online casino players were reactivated last year, generating EUR9.58 million (US$10.2 million) in deposits, thanks to the efforts of SOFTSWISS Managed Services, said gaming software provider SOFTSWISS in a Friday press release.

The company outlined its Player Reactivation team works with those who display either a decrease in, or a lack of, gaming activity.

According to the team’s newly-publicised performance report for 2022, the number of reactivated players increased 2.2 times while the total deposits grew 5.5 times vesus 2021.

Last year the team worked with online casinos whose annual gross gaming revenue (GGR) ranged from EUR100,000 to EUR3.5 million.

SOFTSWISS said that to deliver positive results, the Player Reactivation team made 50,000 calls and sent 30,000 texts via SMS and various communication apps. A total of 82 percent of the deposits made were generated after direct calls, while the balance of 18 percent came after communication via text message.

SOFTSWISS said one of the latest trends in marketing to players and motivating them, is personalised bonuses, where the offer is based on a player’s interest and activity level.

“Out of all the optional services that SOFTSWISS provides, we found that the Player Reactivation team had been providing the most valuable and critical service to date,” said Benjamin Umpleby, founder of Casitsu Casino, in comments cited in Friday’s press release.

In order to equip SOFTSWISS clients with more data, in 2022 the Player Reactivation team introduced automatic monthly reporting. The team also integrated services in order to “quick-check” player messenger status and support large-scale reactivation campaigns.

Danila Novitsky, Player Reactivation team lead, was cited as saying: “In 2022, the number of our clients increased 2.4 times.”

The team leader added: “We’ve strengthened the team with new employees and introduced new types of reactivation – working with large balances and supporting players with failed deposits. This year, we will continue to perfect our service and help clients grow their business not only through reactivation campaigns but also by solving technical issues in making deposits.”