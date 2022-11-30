SOFTSWISS names Rhys Hamilton head of VIP player support

Online-gaming software supplier SOFTSWISS has appointed Rhys Hamilton (pictured) as head of VIP player support for its managed services team.

His role will be to enhance VIP service through use of data analysis and segmentation techniques, in order to “drive VIP value,” and VIP-player “retention, and maximise revenue growth,” said the brand in a Tuesday press release.

The announcement said the new staff member had more than 18 years of experience in “multiple roles in iGaming companies”.

Before joining SOFTSWISS, Mr Hamilton’s roles included working as head of casino at League of Entertainment Ltd.

He will work from SOFTSWISS’ Malta office.

“We are confident that the extensive expertise of Rhys will boost SOFTSWISS’ service level in working with the VIP sector and make our communication more personalised,” said Anastasia Vyshinskaia, head of SOFTSWISS managed services, in prepared remarks in the press release.

She added: “We’re going to deep dive into VIP analytics and, as a result, increase the VIP segment’s revenue.”