SOFTSWISS offers crypto-fiat conversion across 9 currencies

Online gaming software provider SOFTSWISS says its Casino Platform has been updated to offer in-game currency conversion from balances stored in crypto value, to any of nine national fiat currencies. Previously, cryptocurrency had only been convertible on the platform to one default currency, the United States dollar, said SOFTWISS.

In-game value conversion is now available not only in U.S. dollars, but also Euros, Australian dollars, Russian roubles, Canadian dollars, New Zealand dollars, Norwegian kroner, Japanese yen, and Brazilian real.

The feature allows players to bet on games that by themselves “do not support cryptocurrencies”. As a result, online operators working with SOFTSWISS “can offer more games within SOFTSWISS’ game portfolio,” said the company in a Monday press release.

“Before the update, players could convert crypto into U.S. dollars only,” noted Darya Avtukhovich, head of the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, in comments cited in the announcement, adding that as a consequence, the range of available games had been “limited by currency”.

The Casino Platform is a multifunctional software platform for online casinos offered by SOFTSWISS.