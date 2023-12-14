SOFTSWISS says 15pct of monthly payments made in crypto

Online gaming software provider SOFTSWISS says that “more than 70 percent” of all projects powered by its Casino Platform support digital currencies, with about “15 percent of monthly payments” made in cryptocurrencies.

The information was included in a statement to mark the 10th anniversary of SOFTSWISS’ Crypto Casino Solution.

Payments using cryptocurrencies are “profoundly influencing the dynamics of online gambling ecosystems,” according to a report produced by SOFTSWISS detailing the key trends that will shape the online gaming sector in the coming year.

“It is worth noting that back in 2013, SOFTSWISS became the first technological company to leverage the potential of digital currencies, leading the way in their integration into the iGaming industry,” stated the company in a Wednesday press release.

“Commencing with Bitcoin, SOFTSWISS has broadened its cryptocurrency offering to encompass nearly 20 digital coins,” it added.

The release quoted Max Trafimovich, chief commercial officer at SOFTSWISS, as saying that integrating digital coins was “not only a trend but a strategic imperative,” as their role in iGaming “becomes pivotal for operators seeking to stay competitive and meet the expectations of a modern, diverse player base”.

“The significance of cryptocurrency lies in its ability to transcend traditional payment barriers, offering players a secure and efficient financial experience,” said Mr Trafimovich.

He added: “This innovative approach caters to the evolving preferences of tech-savvy users and positions iGaming operators at the forefront of digital innovation in an increasingly dynamic market.”

SOFTSWISS said in October that there was an 18.7 percent year-on-year increase in terms of monetary growth in crypto bets in the nine months to September 30. Its state-of-the market report was based on data collected across more than 530 betting brands supported by the group’s digital technology.