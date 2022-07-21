SoftSwiss says Jackpot Aggregator amps play for online firms

SoftSwiss, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, says its research indicates businesses using its Jackpot Aggregator product found almost 50 percent of players joining the resulting jackpot campaigns increased their average bet sum, with almost half of those bigger bettors showing 75 percent growth in their average wager.

“The statistics confirm that the Jackpot Aggregator is a universal solution that facilitates the growth of loyalty from both a new and already-loyal audience,” said Aliaksei Douhin, product manager at SoftSwiss Jackpot Aggregator, as cited in a Wednesday press release from SoftSwiss.

Depending on an online gaming brand’s “needs at a given moment, the launch of the jackpot campaign helps to focus on a specific category of players, giving unlimited opportunities to affect the user activity and achieve significant results,” added Mr Douhin.

The company’s Jackpot Aggregator product was launched in October 2021, and is described as an iGaming business tool for player acquisition, engagement, and retention.

SoftSwiss said that to analyse the influence of jackpot campaigns on key casino indicators, its team gathered data from its first client for the product, the N1 Partners Group, which used it for localised and global jackpot campaigns.

Three projects of the latter online casino group, namely Casino at N1 Bet, Fight Club, and JooCasino, operating within the Curacao jurisdiction, provided data from late November 2021 to March 2022.