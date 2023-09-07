SOFTSWISS says new ‘Super Casino’ tool speeds web design

SOFTSWISS, a provider of technical services to online casino brands, says it has introduced a new website design tool to its Casino Platform, a software package for online casino management.

The new ‘Super Casino’ tool permits design construction that lets operators customise the front end of their online casino, by use of templates. The firm says the tool can help online operators create “unique front-end designs that can be launched three times faster than before”.

According to SOFTSWISS, the Super Casino tool offers a variety of content blocks and elements for each screen, multiplying the number of possible designs.

Darya Avtukhovich, head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, was cited in a Wednesday press release as saying: “This useful update is the result of our strategic commitment towards making all setup processes easier and faster.”

The executive added: “The SOFTSWISS Casino Setup [Team] and Design [Team] conducted extensive research to capture the current trends in online casino design, along with studying the experience of other industries, to offer our partners the best possible solution. We are confident to boast designs that are both stylish and optimised and will help our partners acquire and retain players.”

SOFTSWISS states that the ‘Super Casino’ tool is a viable alternative to designing a casino website from scratch.

The tool can also be utilised by the web studio professionals in the SOFTSWISS Design Team to help casino operators launch their websites faster and more affordably compared to managing in-house or outsourced design teams, the firm said.

Olga Ivanchik, head of SOFTSWISS Setup Team, was quoted as saying: “The Super Casino template offers significant time savings over other options. The site constructor allows you to combine the blocks in a way that creates a bespoke casino design that is tailored to the operator’s specific needs. More than that, it comes at a significantly lower cost than a conventional design process.”

The ‘Super Casino’ template will be featured when SOFTSWISS exhibits its products at the upcoming SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, in Spain.