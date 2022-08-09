SOFTSWISS Sportsbook offering iFrame function

Aug 09, 2022 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
SOFTSWISS, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, says the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook is expanding its available functions by offering an iFrame integration method.
An iFrame is a window on a web page that can allow the user to look at another piece of online content.
“This update will allow more clients to take advantage of the product offer alongside an application programme interface integration or a direct launch on the sports betting platform,” said SOFTSWISS in a press release.
The iFrame integration gives more opportunities for website design, enabling operators to implement any ideas easily, stated SOFTSWISS.
“We are pleased that our product is developing rapidly and the new iFrame integration has already been launched,” said Alexander Kamenetskyi, product owner at SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, as cited in the release.
“Also, with an upcoming update the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook will be available to all Game Aggregator clients soon, which allow them to grow their business and strengthen their positions on the iGaming market,” he added.
