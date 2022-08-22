SOFTSWISS staff take GamCare responsible gaming course

Gaming software provider SOFTSWISS says its anti-fraud team in its managed services department has completed a training course provided by GamCare, a United Kingdom-registered charity that gives information, advice and support for anyone “affected by gambling harms,” as stated on the latter’s website.

The training course was called ‘Social Responsibility, Communication and Motivating Behaviour Change’.

Achieving “certification” via the course “enhances…. service level” offered by SOFTSWISS and “highlights the team’s commitment to work in line with the principles of social responsibility,” said a Friday press release issued by the firm.

The training would help the SOFTSWISS anti-fraud team “adopt a more proactive approach when it comes to dealing with gambling-related harm, as well as escalated safer gambling issues,” the firm stated.

“Our team is always striving to improve their knowledge and put it into practice right away,” said Anastasia Vyshinskaia, head of SOFTSWISS managed services, as cited in Friday’s release.

She added: “The course by GamCare is not an exception: the anti-fraud team learned how to deal with clients’ enquiries on gambling-related issues and risks as well as how to build communication based on people’s behaviour.”