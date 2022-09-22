SOFTSWISS with event streaming tool for Casino Platform

SOFTSWISS, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, says its has updated its Casino Platform product with a feature allowing operators to “track any kind of casino activity in real-time”.

The new feature, called Event Streaming, makes it possible to observe and analyse “complex data” in real time, according to SOFTSWISS. Based on such analysis, operators of online casinos running on the Casino Platform product can manage their business “more efficiently”, including by fine-tuning how bonuses are made available to players, in order to increase user loyalty, says the firm.

The Event Streaming tool provides statistics in an ongoing data broadcast, stated the company in a press release issued on Wednesday. Statistics can be produced across a range of parameters, including bets, deposits, wins, and bonuses.

SOFTSWISS says Event Streaming opens the opportunity to “research and analyse player actions in real time and make communication with players more personal.”

In addition, “it allows operators to introduce real-time triggers to specific events to help increase user loyalty.”

In comments included in the press release, Sergey Korodenko, technical leader of the research and development team at SOFTSWISS, said that the Event Streaming service would “allow casino clients to discover new opportunities and find new ways of working with players.”