SOFTWISS ties AI to designer skill for online casino work

SOFTSWISS, a gaming software and platform specialist, says its WebStudio department has been using artificial intelligence (AI) to create visual materials for its clients’ online casinos that “go beyond the ordinary” design templates.

The design process still requires “human imagination and the unique experience that comes with practice,” noted Olga Ivanchik, head of WebStudio, as cited in a Friday press release.

Nonetheless, “the synergy of a talented designer and a multifunctional tool gives maximum results in minimal time,” she added.

WebStudio works from an initial idea for an online casino, through to launching the finished project.

After a briefing on a client’s needs, the in-house designer creates various queries for the AI program, which then generates images for consideration by the SOFTSWISS team.

“Designers need not only learn how to generate correct queries and refine them but also regularly practise these commands with AI,” noted SOFTSWISS.

The firm added: “This helps train the tool and extend its capabilities.” Afterwards, “designers improve the generated image: elements and details, image quality, proportions, colours, and much more,” stated the group.

“This means the design created by AI is not the final result but the foundation for further creativity,” added SOFTSWISS.

The software specialist said its designers’ proficiency in AI allowed them to create high-quality visuals quickly.

“Designs produced using AI stand out by their advantages for clients and online casino players due to their uniqueness and brand style compliance, giving designers more time to work on the user-friendly interface,” said the company.

The experience of using AI within such work, has led SOFTSWISS to create an “Innovation” department within WebStudio, added the firm.