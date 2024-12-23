 

Solaire clients to share in 250k units of Bloomberry stock

A unit of Philippine casino developer and promoter Bloomberry Resorts Corp has sold 250,000 shares of the parent’s stock at market price, “as a reward” to “loyal patrons” of the group’s Solaire casino brand.

That is according to a Friday filing by the parent to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Its unit, Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels Inc, sold the quarter-million shares at PHP4.57 (US$0.0777) each, on December 19. The total was just over PHP1.14 million.

“These shares shall be given as a reward to Solaire’s loyal patrons and as part of Solaire’s marketing programme,” stated Friday’s announcement.

The Bloomberry group developed and operates Solaire Resort & Casino (pictured), opened at Entertainment City in the Philippine capital, Manila, in March 2013.

In May this year, the group launched a new casino complex, Solaire Resort North, at Vertis, Quezon City, north of Metro Manila.

Australian casino industry veteran Greg Hawkins, the Bloomberry Resorts executive in charge of Solaire North, was on Friday named as acting chief operating officer (COO) of Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels.

The news followed the December 17 departure of Thomas Arasi as group president and COO.

