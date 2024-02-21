Sole S.Korea-locals casino eyes Taiwan, Philippine clients

Kangwon Land Inc, operator of South Korea’s only casino open to locals, has signed respective general sales agency agreements with entities in Taiwan and in the Philippines, to attract customers from overseas.

The pacts were signed on Monday and are effective from that date, the firm clarified to GGRAsia.

The Korea Exchange-listed company told GGRAsia in response to our enquiry, that it hoped the arrangements would help to boost globally the market competitiveness of its resort (pictured), which is also called Kangwon Land. It is based in an upland area about 150 kilometres (93 miles) from the South Korean capital, Seoul, and has been principally known within the regional casino industry for serving domestic consumers, due to its unique regulatory status.

Kangwon Land Inc’s new arrangements are with: Taiwan-based Far East International Co Ltd, said to be a sales agent there, for South Korean air carrier Fly Gangwon, and for Vietnam airline Vietjet Air; and with Philippines-based Rakso Travel, a sales agent for that country’s flag carrier, Philippine Airlines. Rakso is said to specialise in package trips to South Korea.

A Monday release had said a signing ceremony that day had been attended by Kangwon Land Inc’s interim chief executive, Choi Cheol-Gyu. He was cited stating that the agreements were the first steps in the resort’s efforts to engage with customers in Greater China and Southeast Asia. He added the arrangements would make it easier for foreigners to visit the property, and for the Kangwon Land resort to have a global profile and make offers tailored to such overseas clients.