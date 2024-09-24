Some Macau casino hotels flag sellout for Oct Golden Week

On Monday, nearly a week ahead of mainland China’s seven-day National Day holiday season – also known as October Golden Week – a number of luxury hotels in Macau’s casino resorts was already indicating sellouts for the relevant nights for rooms designed for a maximum two adults.

That is according to GGRAsia’s checks of the hotels’ respective reservation sites.

China’s State Council has designated this year’s National Day holiday on the mainland as running from October 1, a Tuesday, to October 7, a Monday, inclusive.

As of Monday this week, 13 out of 33 local luxury accommodation brands – most of them establishments at Cotai casino resorts – were indicating all seven nights of the break were sold out. GGRAsia focused on the standard room category with a king bed, accommodating two adults. Some of the hotels surveyed, are suite-only properties.

The venues with no rooms for any of the nights, included: Grand Lisboa, the Macau peninsula flagship property run by SJM Holdings Ltd; Wynn Macau, a property run by Wynn Macau Ltd on Macau peninsula; the hotel at MGM Macau, also on the city’s peninsula; and the M Tower at MGM Cotai. The latter two are operated by MGM China Holdings Ltd.

The other luxury venues with no rooms for any of the nights included: Galaxy Hotel, Banyan Tree Macau, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, and Raffles at Galaxy Macau, all located at Cotai casino resort complex Galaxy Macau, run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Londoner Court, Sheraton Grand Macao and The Grand Suites at Four Seasons in Cotai strip, all promoted by Sands China Ltd, also indicated they were full.

Other hotels within casino resorts indicating no rooms publicly available for at least three nights of the holiday period included: the Emerald Tower and Skylofts at MGM Cotai; and Wynn Palace, also on Cotai and promoted by Wynn Macau Ltd.

Additionally flagging sellouts were: Nüwa at City of Dreams Macau and Star Tower of Studio City, both promoted by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd; Andaz Macau, part of Galaxy Macau’s Phase 3; and Sands China’s other promoted properties on Cotai: the Venetian Macao, the Parisian Macao, St Regis Macao, The Londoner Hotel, Conrad Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao.

Nightly rates for the still-available hotel rooms in Cotai for the October Golden Week holiday season were mostly above MOP4,000 (about US$499), excluding taxes and other service charges.

The rates of the still-available Cotai hotel rooms indicated a peak at the midpoint of the seven-day break. Some of these types of guest room or suite – able to accommodate two adults – were priced at more than MOP5,000 per night.

Kenneth Feng Xiaofeng, president and executive director of MGM China, told local media on the sidelines of a Saturday event, that his firm’s two properties might see hotel occupancy reaching “95 percent to 100 percent” during the National Day break.

Macau received just above 3.65 million visitors in August, setting a “new monthly record”, said the city’s Statistics and Census Service in a Monday update.