Some Macau casino resort hotels flag no beds for Labour hols

On Tuesday, nearly a week ahead of mainland China’s five-day Labour Day holiday season, some luxury hotels in Macau casino resorts were already indicating they had no rooms available for booking on the relevant nights.

That is according to checks of the hotels’ own reservation sites by GGRAsia.

China’s State Council has designated this year’s Labour Day holiday season on the mainland as May 1, a Wednesday, to May 5, a Sunday, inclusive. May 1 is also known as ‘May Day’.

As of Tuesday this week, 11 out of 32 local luxury hotel towers – most of them establishments at Cotai casino resorts – were indicating all five nights of the break as fully booked. GGRAsia’s search focused on the standard room category with either a king bed or two beds, accommodating two adults.

The luxury venues with no rooms for any of the nights included: Grand Lisboa, the Macau peninsula flagship property run by SJM Holdings Ltd; Palazzo Versace Macau (pictured) and The Karl Lagerfeld, two towers at the group’s Cotai property Grand Lisboa Palace; and the hotel at MGM Macau, run by MGM China Holdings Ltd on the city’s peninsula.

Also full for the upcoming holidays were: Epic Tower, part of Phase 2 at Studio City, a property promoted by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd; plus Galaxy Hotel, Banyan Tree Macau, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau, all located at Cotai casino resort complex Galaxy Macau, run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Luxury hotels within casino resorts indicating no rooms publicly available for four out of the five festive nights were: MGM Cotai’s M Tower and Emerald Tower; Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, operated by Wynn Macau Ltd; Nüwa and Morpheus, both at City of Dreams Macau, promoted by Melco Resorts; plus the Venetian Macao and the Parisian Macao, promoted by Sands China Ltd.

Nightly rates of the still-available hotel rooms in Cotai for the Labour Day holiday season were mostly above MOP3,000 (US$372), excluding taxes and other service charges. The rates indicated a peak on the second and third day of the five-day break. Some Cotai casino resort standard-room accommodation was priced at more than MOP5,000 a night for those days.

Macau might receive 130,000 visitors to the city daily during the period, said the head of the Macao Government Tourism Office in comments to media last week.

Macau logged circa 98,000 visitors daily during the 2023 Labour Day holiday season, which also ran for five days on the mainland, from April 29 to May 3 that year. The city’s average hotel occupancy during the period was 85 percent, according to tourism office data.