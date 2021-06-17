Some Paradise City non-gaming back after year shutdown

The Paradise City gaming resort (pictured) – a complex with a foreigner-only casino – at Incheon, South Korea, is to reopen on July 16 a number of non-gaming facilities, with some safety precautions as Covid-19 countermeasures, said one of the resort’s promoters.

The returning non-gaming areas mentioned on the corporate website of Paradise Co Ltd were Cimer, a spa facility; and Wonderbox, an indoor family theme park. The facilities had been shuttered for about a year, due to the pandemic.

Paradise Co, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, is one of the partners in the Paradise City resort, alongside a unit of Japan’s Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. The Sega Sammy parent is also involved in a consortium featuring Genting Singapore Ltd, that hopes to build a casino resort in Yokohama, Japan.

Paradise Co had noted in its first-quarter earnings presentation, filed in May, that Paradise City non-gaming facilities including: Hotel ‘Art Paradiso’; Club ‘Croma’; Spa ‘Cimer’; and ‘Wonderbox’, had been “shut down temporarily” from July 1, 2020.

It was separately reported on Wednesday, that the Paradise City resort would host on June 29 the opening ceremony of the 2021 Korea International Travel Expo, a multi-venue event organised by Incheon Tourism Organization, and the Korea Tourism Organization.