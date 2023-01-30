South Korea extends travel restrictions on China arrivals

The South Korean authorities said on Friday they would be extending to the end of February certain restrictions to short-term travellers from China, mentioning concerns that the spread of Covid-19 in that country may worsen following the Chinese New Year period.

South Korea in early January announced some health controls on people travelling to the country via China, including from Macau and Hong Kong. The measures were introduced in response to a surge of Covid-19 infections in China after that nation discontinued its ‘zero-Covid’ policy.

According to South Korea’s measures, travellers via either the Chinese mainland, Macau or Hong Kong need to show proof of a ‘negative’ result from 48 hours before commencing inbound travel; plus a ‘negative’ result via sampling after arrival in South Korea.

The country restricted issuance of short-term visas at its embassy and consulates in China. Excluded from that protocol were diplomats, and people travelling for approved business or humanitarian purposes.

When the measures were first introduced, South Korea said also that it would require that inbound flights from China were only via Incheon International Airport.

The steps prompted China to retaliate by suspending its application system for South Koreans seeking short-term visas to China.

Chinese visitors were in pre-pandemic times an important customer segment for South Korea’s foreigner-only casinos, which account for 16 of that nation’s 17 casinos.

On Friday, South Korean officials stated they could ease earlier the restrictions on those inbound via China, if it became clear that China’s Covid-19 situation was improving.

Several countries in Asia have imposed some health controls on people travelling via China, due to a reported uptick in Covid-19 infections in that country after the ending of its zero-Covid policy. A number of other nations in Europe and the Americas has introduced similar checks.