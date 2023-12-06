South Korea key source of Vietnam tourists Jan-Nov

South Korea was the largest-single source for Vietnam tourist arrivals for the January to November period this year, said Vietnam’s government news outlet VGP, citing the country’s National Authority of Tourism.

Vietnam recorded an aggregate of 3.22 million visitor arrivals from South Korea in the first 11 months of this year, or nearly 29 percent of Vietnam’s aggregate 11.23 million visitor arrivals in the reported period.

During the January to November period, the second and third most important source markets for Vietnam’s inbound travel trade were mainland China and Taiwan, respectively, which generated respectively nearly 1.51 million and 758,200 visitor arrivals.

Vietnam has a casino industry, but most venues are only open to foreigners.

The 11.23 million total arrivals to Vietnam in the calendar year to November 30, was 68.9 percent of the same period in 2019 – the trading year immediatley preceding the Covid-19 pandemic – when the country saw nearly 16.3 million arrivals, according to the country’s tourism authority.

In the first 11 months of 2019, mainland China accounted for 5.25 million arrivals, South Korea for 3.87 million, and Japan for 872,225.