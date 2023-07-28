 

Macau firm offers casino-table cash processor

Jul 28, 2023  

A Macau firm has developed a casino-management product designed for use at gaming tables. “Intelligent Mini Cash Processor” is said to be able to validate banknotes received by a dealer for...
Suntrust gets US$5mln loan from LET for Westside scheme

Jul 28, 2023  

S&P ranks Sands China in top 1pct of China firms for ESG

Jul 28, 2023  

Pick of the Day

”[The deal with Konami] validates the quality of our products but also opens up new opportunities for growth and expansion in a promising market like Australia”

Goran Miškulin
Chief executive of gaming supplier Spintec