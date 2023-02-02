Spintec, APE to renew exclusive distribution deal in SE Asia

Electronic casino table game supplier Spintec d.o.o. is to “renew” an exclusive distribution deal for Southeast Asia with gaming technology consultancy and distributor Asia Pioneer Entertainment Ltd (APE).

“Asia Pacific is one of the most important regions for us, and we are thrilled to be cooperating with a partner that recognises our advantages and is able to translate them into a strong market presence,” said Spintec’s chief executive, Goran Miskulin, as cited in a Wednesday release issued by the two sides.

Herman Ng Man Ho, CEO at Macau-based APE, was quoted as saying of the renewed partnership: “As the largest electronic table game distributor in Asia, it is our company policy to work with the best producers in every segment, and Spintec is definitely a part of the electronic table game elite.”

Spintec’s game products encompass roulette (pictured), sic bo, craps, baccarat, and blackjack.

Collaboration between the two started more than 10 years ago, according to the Wednesday update. The announced three-year exclusive distribution agreement covers a “large part” of Southeast Asia, said the statement.

Asia-wide, APE is exclusive distributor for Slovenia-based Spintec’s products not only in Macau, but also in Singapore, Philippines, and Malaysia, while “also remaining their trusted partner in Vietnam and Cambodia,” said the update.

Among other things, Spintec products are said to be “fully compliant” with all the regulations in Macau, including the city’s Electronic Gaming Machine (EGM) Technical Standards version 2.0. As a consequence, Spintec and APE “are confident” that the equipment brand’s “presence in this highly-demanding market will continue to flourish,” said Wednesday’s announcement.

“Spintec products are of extremely high quality and have been hugely popular in Macau, not least because of the excellent services provided by APE,” said the joint statement.