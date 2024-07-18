Spintec eyes growth in Australia as more products certified

Electronic casino table game supplier Spintec d.o.o. expects to achieve good results this year in Asia Pacific, including in Australia, where the company will “soon” complete the certification of some of its products, says Maksim Gojković, Spintec’s regional sales manager, in comments to GGRAsia.

“The future [in Asia] looks bright. Macau has reopened and the Philippines is growing rapidly, so there are a lot of opportunities,” stated Mr Gojković.

“We are getting a lot of interest from operators. We already had a couple of big deals this year, and, hopefully, by the end of the year there will be more.”

“We’re certainly expecting to expand in Australia with [the partnership] with Konami,” he added. “We have already started working on certification [of additional products], a process that should be completed soon.”

Spintec announced a partnership in July last year with gaming content and equipment maker Konami Australia Pty Ltd to distribute Spintec’s products in Australia and New Zealand.

According to last year’s announcement, Konami Australia would first distribute Spintec’s products to clubs in the state of New South Wales. The distribution network was then to be expanded to other Australian states, followed by the certification of additional products for the Australian and New Zealand land-based casino markets.

Spintec’s game products encompass roulette, sic bo, craps, baccarat, and blackjack.

“This year in Australia, likely from August, we will be looking to push [our product] into that market,” said Mr Gojković.

Spintec also has an exclusive distribution deal for Southeast Asia with gaming technology consultancy and distributor Asia Pioneer Entertainment Ltd (APE).

“The relationship with APE has always been strong, and they’re representing us in Malaysia, Macau and now the Philippines,” outlined the sales manager.

“We had a couple of things done in the Philippines, which hasn’t been traditionally a very strong market for us. But we do have a presence there, which we are looking to expand drastically in coming years,” said Mr Gojković.

He added: “We’re just about done with the new standard certifications in the Philippines, to launch our new product.”

The sales manager said Spintec had a “strong” display at G2E Asia, with the firm’s Charisma standalone multigame station taking centre stage. The product offers the versatility of different monitor sizes, from one to three 27-inch monitors or just a single 43-inch monitor.

It can also connect to live wheels or gaming tables, automated games, as well as adding the firm’s virtual or video games and features. Operators can also choose their preferred customisation, including number of stations, selection of games, features and jackpots, according to Mr Gojković.

Spintec can offer a combination of different classic and proprietary games, including its new “Galactic Spin”, which the manager described as a “very unique” offering.

Galactic Spin is said to offer “exciting” random payout multipliers, jackpots and free spin surprises.

It is a “unique thing” among roulette products, said Mr Gojković. “It’s a version of roulette that includes multipliers that can be as high as 900.”

He added: “I expect it [the game] to create a lot of interest among our existing partners, given the new features it brings to the market.”