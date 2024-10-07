Spintec hails ‘strategic partnership’ with Merkur Group

Spintec d.o.o., a supplier of electronic table games for casinos, and gaming technology maker Merkur Group have formed a “long-term strategic partnership” to help both parties expand their product portfolio and tap into new markets.

Spintec’s chief executive Goran Miškulin said in prepared remarks included in a Friday announcement: “The Merkur Group is known to us as a trustworthy, reliable and innovative gaming expert. Being able to benefit from the expertise of a globally successful gaming corporation is a great asset for us.”

He added: “By pooling our competencies, we will be able to further expand both companies’ market presence and gain additional competitive advantages across the value chain.”

The announcement said part of the aim was to make use of “key synergies” between the two parties, to develop new products.

Slovenia-based Spintec’s existing lineup features roulette, sic-bo, craps, baccarat and blackjack games.

The Germany-based Merkur Group develops gaming software and makes gaming machines. It is also an operator of some casinos in Europe, and a supplier in the online gaming and sports betting segments, according to its corporate materials.

Dominik Raasch, chief executive of ‘adp Merkur GmbH’, a subsidiary of Merkur Group, was cited as saying in the same update: “Spintec is a true expert in its field and a tremendous addition to our product portfolio.”

He added: “I am certain that this alliance will unlock promising synergies and drive the sustainable growth of both companies.”

According to Merkur Group’s corporate materials, adp Merkur GmbH is responsible for the group’s development, production and distribution of games and entertainment devices.