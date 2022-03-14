Spintec Karma GEN 2 sic bo, craps placed in Macau says APE

Spintec’s Karma GEN 2 sic bo and craps electronic table game product (example pictured) has been installed in a “Macau integrated resort”, said a Friday release from the supplier’s regional distribution partner, Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd (APE).

The product, from Slovenia-based Spintec d.o.o., is in eight-seater configuration and is said to integrate the two games – sic bo and craps – via use of a common set of dice.

Hong Kong-listed APE said in its release that the product has had “strong performance in Macau” since it was launched in that market, in 2020.

Spintec’s regional sales manager, Mitja Dornik, was cited in the release as saying the equipment supplier appreciated the “professional arrangements and assistance provided by APE,” in enabling the latest Macau installation to be completed.

Spintec started its partnership with APE in 2012. The latter firm is described as Spintec’s exclusive distribution partner in Macau and Singapore. The two also work together in Cambodia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

“We hope to receive positive feedback from operators” regarding “this installation in Macau, and looking forward to more orders from Macau and Southeast Asian countries,” Spintec’s Mr Dornik was cited as saying.

Vicky Chan, assistant general manager of sales and marketing at APE, was also quoted, saying: “As a long-term electronic table game distributor of Spintec in Asia, we will keep seizing opportunities to bring innovative products to different markets.”