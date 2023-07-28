Spintec, Konami tie-up to boost sales in Australia, N. Zealand

Electronic casino table game supplier Spintec d.o.o. has announced a new partnership with gaming content and equipment maker Konami Australia Pty Ltd to distribute Spintec’s products in Australia and New Zealand.

The agreement “represents a significant step in Spintec’s expansion into the Australian and New Zealand markets,” stated the firm in a Thursday press release.

“The two companies are confident that this partnership will be the cornerstone of growth for their respective businesses” in these markets, it added.

The announcement quoted Goran Miškulin, Spintec’s chief executive, as saying that the company was “excited” to have “found an ideal partner for distribution” of its products, following “the investment in development and certifying” its electronic table games for the Australian market.

He added: “This achievement marks a significant milestone for our business, as it not only validates the quality of our products but also opens up new opportunities for growth and expansion in a promising market like Australia.”

Spintec’s game products encompass roulette, sic bo, craps, baccarat, and blackjack.

According to the update, Konami Australia will first distribute Spintec’s products to clubs in the state of New South Wales. The two companies plan to expand the distribution network to other Australian states, as well as to certify additional products for the Australian and New Zealand land-based casino markets.

Konami Australia – a designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems – is a subsidiary of Konami Gaming Inc, a Las Vegas-based unit of Japanese entertainment conglomerate Konami Group Corp.

Gerard Crosby, general manager of product development at Konami Australia, said the firm was “pleased to partner with Spintec”.

Mr Crosby added: “Their electronic table games rank among the best in the world and have a huge potential in Australia. We are confident that we can help Spintec achieve their sales ambitions in this market.”

Spintec’s range of products will be on a show at the Konami stand at the Australasian Gaming Expo 2023, running from August 15 to 17, inclusive.