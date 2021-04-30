Spintec says new products approved for Macau market

Slovenia-based electronic casino table game supplier Spintec d.o.o. says it has new product approved for the Macau casino market. The announcement was posted on the company’s website on Wednesday.

Spintec said one of the new approvals for the Macau market was related to a ‘squeeze’ feature that the company had added to its “Baccarat/Punto Banco” game.

“It brings exciting features like increased or decreased reveal speed, game acceleration, and the choice between a top or a side squeeze,” the firm stated.

“The upgraded game also offers the possibility of placing nine different high-winning side bets,” Spintec stated.

The electronic casino table game supplier also said its “Sic Bo” game had “acquired full licence in Macau”.

Spintec stated that, “in the virtual version of the game, Sic Bo features an attractive and realistic croupier,” but the game “can also be installed in an automated and tournament settings”. Its ‘Multiplier Wins’ feature can multiply a payout up to 1,200 times, and the game also includes a three-level progressive Dragons Jackpot.

Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau – a body also known as DICJ – oversees casino gaming product approval for the local market.