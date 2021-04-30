 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Spintec says new products approved for Macau market

Apr 30, 2021 Latest News, Macau, Trends & Tech  

Spintec says new products approved for Macau market

Slovenia-based electronic casino table game supplier Spintec d.o.o. says it has new product approved for the Macau casino market. The announcement was posted on the company’s website on Wednesday.

Spintec said one of the new approvals for the Macau market was related to a ‘squeeze’ feature that the company had added to its “Baccarat/Punto Banco” game.

“It brings exciting features like increased or decreased reveal speed, game acceleration, and the choice between a top or a side squeeze,” the firm stated.

“The upgraded game also offers the possibility of placing nine different high-winning side bets,” Spintec stated.

The electronic casino table game supplier also said its “Sic Bo” game had “acquired full licence in Macau”.

Spintec stated that, “in the virtual version of the game, Sic Bo features an attractive and realistic croupier,” but the game “can also be installed in an automated and tournament settings”. Its ‘Multiplier Wins’ feature can multiply a payout up to 1,200 times, and the game also includes a three-level progressive Dragons Jackpot.

Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau – a body also known as DICJ – oversees casino gaming product approval for the local market.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Digital RMB in Macau gaming a plus long term: Bernstein

Digital RMB in Macau gaming a plus long term: Bernstein

Apr 30, 2021  

Were a mainland-authorised digital version of China’s currency the renminbi (RMB) be permitted for use in Macau, it “should be a long-term positive” for the city’s casino industry, said a...
Read More
Spintec says new products approved for Macau market

Spintec says new products approved for Macau market

Apr 30, 2021  

Marina Bay Sands retail strong, more shops soon: operator

Marina Bay Sands retail strong, more shops soon: operator

Apr 30, 2021  

Manila lockdown to May 14 likely not enough: Nomura

Manila lockdown to May 14 likely not enough: Nomura

Apr 30, 2021  

Pick of the Day

”The rate of Macau’s recovery, we believe, will remain heavily dependent on broader sentiment as well as the pace of vaccination roll-outs throughout the region, which will ultimately lead to the easing of travel restrictions”

Bill Hornbuckle
Chairperson of casino operator MGM China Holdings