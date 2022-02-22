Spintec SE Asia growth aided by Vietnam-based Platinum Ent

Slovenia-based electronic casino table game supplier Spintec d.o.o. says it is expanding its presence in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and the Philippines, via collaboration with Vietnam-based Platinum Entertainment Ltd, a casino operations, marketing, and technical-support firm.

Under the arrangement, Platinum Entertainment will supply and install Spintec products to third parties operating gaming in those markets, and provide in-venue support for the products.

Paul Simmons, chief executive of Platinum Entertainment, was indirectly cited in a Spintec press release, as saying Spintec had a highly experienced research and development team, and that the brand’s products were customised to local markets, as well as being adapted to relevant standards and legislation.

Spintec offers two core product lines: Aura – designed for amphitheatre and stadium setups of its electronic gaming machines (example pictured), and Karma, for what it terms “more compact” settings.

According to Platinum Entertainment’s website, Mr Simmons has more than 40 years experience in the gaming industry, including roles at Crown Perth in Australia, StarWorld Hotel in Macau, and NagaWorld in Cambodia.

Platinum Entertainment also says it is the exclusive managing operator of the Halong Casino at the Halong Bay Hotel, in Vietnam.