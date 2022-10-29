Local biz leader is RWS deputy CEO, MacDonald runs casino

Genting Singapore Ltd, the operator of the Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) casino complex (pictured) in Singapore, has named Lam Yi Young, a prominent figure in Singapore’s business sector, as deputy chief executive for its casino complex, with Andrew MacDonald affirmed as installed chief casino officer, according to a Friday press release.

“The appointments strengthen RWS’s leadership and management bench to drive sustainable growth,” stated the announcement.

The release added Mr Lam would assist the complex’s CEO, Tan Hee Teck, “in the execution of the strategies, management, and development of RWS’s business, and ensure effective day-to-day operational performance and organisational excellence.”

Mr Lam is a former CEO of the Singapore Business Federation, having served in that position from 2020 to 2022. The announcement said he spent 11 years in senior public sector leadership positions.

He was previously a deputy secretary at the city-state’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, and deputy secretary at the Ministry of Education. Mr Lam also served as CEO at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The statement said Mr Lam will join RWS on January 1, “and will assume his deputy CEO appointment upon the passing of a suitability assessment by the Gambling Regulatory Authorityof Singapore.”

According to the release, Mr MacDonald assumed his position as chief casino officer of RWS on September 1, overseeing “overall casino business” at the property.

Mr MacDonald has more than 40 years of experience in the gaming industry. He served most recently as corporate senior vice president and chief casino officer at casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp. He had also served as executive vice president of casino at Singapore’s market rival, Marina Bay Sands.