Spring launch for Pragmatic Play ‘Rabbit Garden’ slot

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, says it is marking the spring season with its latest slot release “Rabbit Garden”.

The game, on a 7×7 grid, includes rabbit, fox, and wheelbarrow symbols, with carrots indicating a ‘scatter’ phase of play. Four or more ‘scatters’ unlock a free-spins round.

A ‘tumble’ feature is activated when at least five symbols cluster together on screen to award a win, at which point they are removed from play, triggering a cascade of new symbols which, according to Pragmatic Play, “increase the win potential”.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited in a Thursday press release as saying: “Rabbit Garden is another signature slot from Pragmatic Play featuring our much-loved cluster mechanic, which we’ve adapted in this release to incorporate huge multipliers.”

She added the game’s colourful graphics and spring theme made it “the perfect accompaniment to our growing cluster series, and we’re confident players will love the fast-paced gameplay and level-based free spins”.

Other recent slot releases to feature the cluster mechanic are “Mochimon” and “Sugar Rush”, according to Thursday’s update.