 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Sri Lanka cabinet nods proposal to set up gaming regulator

Jun 27, 2023 Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck  

Sri Lanka cabinet nods proposal to set up gaming regulator

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers approved this week a proposal to draft a bill to establish a Gambling Regulatory Authority, according to a government statement quoted by local media.

According to the reports, the government stated the aim of setting up a regulatory body for the industry was to ensure proper collection taxes from gambling establishments, prevent illegal activities related to gambling, and minimise the negative impact of gambling.

The new legislation is also likely to include an entrance fee for gambling venues, said the media outlets.

The cabinet had approved last year the issuing of casino licences to the existing gaming operators in the country. Though legislation regulating casinos was passed in 2010, requiring gaming establishments to be issued licences, the necessary regulations were yet to be published and permits had not been issued.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Diaoyutai MGM opens two hotels in Qingdao, China

Diaoyutai MGM opens two hotels in Qingdao, China

Jun 28, 2023  

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality Ltd, a joint venture between China’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and United States-based casino operator MGM Resorts International, has expanded its presence on the Chinese...
Read More
Sakaguchi new secretary-general of Japan casino commission

Sakaguchi new secretary-general of Japan casino commission

Jun 28, 2023  

Pick of the Day

”We expect second quarter to be the first quarter where mass revenue and thus EBITDA are closer to pre-Covid levels (mass revenue at circa 90 percent of 2019)”

Praveen Choudhary, Gareth Leung, and Stephen Grambling
Analysts at banking group Morgan Stanley