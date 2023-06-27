Sri Lanka cabinet nods proposal to set up gaming regulator

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers approved this week a proposal to draft a bill to establish a Gambling Regulatory Authority, according to a government statement quoted by local media.

According to the reports, the government stated the aim of setting up a regulatory body for the industry was to ensure proper collection taxes from gambling establishments, prevent illegal activities related to gambling, and minimise the negative impact of gambling.

The new legislation is also likely to include an entrance fee for gambling venues, said the media outlets.

The cabinet had approved last year the issuing of casino licences to the existing gaming operators in the country. Though legislation regulating casinos was passed in 2010, requiring gaming establishments to be issued licences, the necessary regulations were yet to be published and permits had not been issued.