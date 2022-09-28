Stake-branded live-casino studio via Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, said in a Tuesday announcement it had created a 12-table live-casino studio on behalf of Stake, a partner operator. The latter betting brand is owned and operated by Curaçao-licensed Medium Rare NV.

The live-casino studio offers blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games, Pragmatic Play said.

Previously Pragmatic Play has launched live-casino studio for betting brands including 888, Betway, Kindred’s Unibet and Mansion’s M88.

“We are delighted by how our partnership with Stake has materialised,” said Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, Irina Cornides, in prepared remarks included in the Tuesday release.

“It allows us to maintain our growth as a leading provider of unique live-casino environments,” she added.

The release also cited a Stake co-founder, Edward Craven, as saying: “We are excited to see how our new home for live-casino content is received by our players and look forward to many more months of successful collaboration with a leading partner.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering its live-casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single application programming interface (API).