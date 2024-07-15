Star Ent shuts down EGMs, ETGs in all casinos amid disruption

Australian casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Ltd says it shut down on Saturday (July 13) all the electronic gaming machines (EGMs) and electronic table games (ETGs) at its three properties, as their operations were “disrupted by performance issues”. That is according to a Monday filing to the Australian Securities Exchange.

The casino operator said system performance issues were identified during testing after planned upgrades to introduce cashless gaming at its properties.

“Certain of The Star’s systems have been disrupted due to system performance issues identified in post-upgrade testing which resulted in the decision to switch off all electronic gaming machines and electronic table games in each of The Star’s three properties from 10pm onwards on 13 July 2024 until the issue is resolved,” stated the casino firm.

“The decision was taken by The Star to ensure compliance with relevant regulations, and to maintain the company’s commitment to safer gambling procedures,” it added.

The company said it was working with its external provider – the Konami casino equipment brand – to “address the operational issues as soon as possible”. It added that it would “provide an update once operations return to normal”.

The casino operator runs its flagship Star Sydney casino resort in New South Wales, and two casinos in the state of Queensland – The Treasury Brisbane and The Star Gold Coast.

The company said its three properties “remain open with table games, restaurants, bars and entertainment available”.

Star Entertainment’s shares fell nearly 1.0 percent in Monday’s morning trade. Over the last 12 months, the firm’s shares have declined 49.7 percent.

Last month, the company appointed Steve McCann as its chief executive and managing director to lead the firm out of a regulator inquiry into its Sydney operations.

Star Entertainment announced a fortnight ago that The Star Brisbane, a long-anticipated new casino resort, will open its facilities starting from August 29.