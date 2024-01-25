Star Sydney new CEO is ex-Melco exec with AML experience

A casino executive with a decade of experience in the Macau market, including responsibility for anti-money laundering (AML) work, has been chosen to be chief executive of The Star Sydney casino resort (pictured), in New South Wales, Australia.

Finance specialist Janelle Campbell’s appointment is pending “all necessary regulatory approvals,” said the property’s promoter, The Star Entertainment Group Ltd, in a Thursday statement filed with the Australian Securities Exchange.

The announcement mentioned Ms Campbell had from 2008 to 2018 worked for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd “in Macau”, serving as a senior vice president of finance.

While with that company, she “oversaw the finance, supply chain and AML functions among other responsibilities,” said the announcement.

In her new role she will report to The Star’s group CEO and managing director, Robbie Cooke.

Mr Cooke was quoted as saying: “I look forward to working with Janelle on our ongoing transformation programme at The Star Sydney as we pursue our number one objective of returning our Sydney casino to suitability.”

He noted: “Janelle has strong leadership skills, with experience in overseeing large scale operations managing teams of up to 1,200 and a great track record in developing and implementing strategic business plans.”

Ms Campbell was also cited in the update as stating: “I am clear on the strategic priorities, including the urgent focus on ensuring our remediation actions drive a return to suitability and the removal of the existing licence suspension.”

She added: “In parallel we need to ensure that building the trust and confidence of our regulators, guests, team members, other stakeholders and the broader community is always front of mind while building a culture of high-performance excellence.”

In December it was reported The Star Sydney been given a “six-month deadline” to regain the licence for its casino, or face the possibility of closure.The Star’s licence for its flagship Sydney casino was suspended “indefinitely” from October 21, 2022, and placed under state-government supervision, said at the time the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC). The casino operator was also fined AUD100 million (US$65.8 million currently) by state authorities.

Thursday’s update noted Ms Campbell’s “more than two decades” of experience in the casino industry included: as director of finance and financial controller at Conrad Treasury in Brisbane, Queensland, from 1994-2003; and executive director of finance for Conrad Jupiters and Treasury Casinos Queensland, from 2003 to 2004.

The statement added she had also held a senior executive role with a “leading hotel company in Australia”.