Starlight Princess 1000 updates Pragmatic Play slot hit

The “Starlight Princess 1000” digital slot title is online content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd’s follow-up to its popular “Starlight Princess”, said the company in a Thursday press release.

As the new product’s name hints, it offers a multiplier of up to 1,000 times. The artwork includes gems that appear on a 5×6 game grid, alongside the Starlight Princess character, who is depicted standing near to the game reels.

A ‘tumble’ feature occurs with every winning combination, removing them from play after each spin and replacing them with symbols from above. The maker says there is no limit to the amount of possible consecutive tumbles, “allowing for big winning potential”.

Multiplier symbols worth between 2 times and 1,000 times the player’s bet, can land on any spin, combining at the end of each tumble they’re part of, and multiplying the prize.

“Our Starlight Princess saga has seen incredible success, and Starlight Princess 1000 is set to continue that with plenty of exciting new features for players to discover,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, as cited in the announcement.