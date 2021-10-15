Staycations at Manila casino resorts from Oct 16

Hotels at Entertainment City casino resorts in Manila are among hotels in the Philippine capital that are allowed from Saturday (October 16) to offer “staycations” to guests aged 18 or over, who are “fully vaccinated”, according to a Thursday statement from the country’s Department of Tourism.

Casino business in the capital is for now not permitted, unless authorised by either the country’s Covid-19 task force, or President Rodrigo Duterte, according to a separate government statement.

On Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Secretary, Harry Roque, said in a media briefing that the National Capital Region’s Covid-19 countermeasures were being downgraded to “Alert Level 3” from “Alert Level 4” beginning on Saturday, until October 31.

But he noted that under Level 3, casino operations were among a number of activities prohibited, along with “horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments”.

That applied, “except as may be authorised by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, or the Office of the President,” added the statement.

Among the hotels permitted to offer staycations, are properties at casino resorts, said the Department of Tourism.

They include: the Okada Manila Hotel at the Okada Manila casino resort; the Solaire hotel at Solaire Resort and Casino; the Nobu Hotel and Nuwa Hotel at City of Dreams Manila; and the Sheraton Manila Hotel, Hilton Manila, Hotel Okura Manila and Belmont Hotel Manila, at the Resorts World Manila casino resort (pictured).

In other developments, the Inter-Agency Task Force also revised with effect from Thursday, the rules for foreigners arriving as air passengers from overseas.

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals will be permitted if they have tested ‘negative’ for Covid-19, within 72 hours prior to the departure from the country of origin.

Upon arrival, no facility-based quarantine will be required but the passenger is required to self-monitor for any Covid-19 symptoms, up to the 14th day of stay.