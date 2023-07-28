 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Steve Wynn to pay US$10mln over sexual misconduct claims

Jul 28, 2023 Latest News, Top of the deck, World  

Steve Wynn to pay US$10mln over sexual misconduct claims

Former casino entrepreneur Steve Wynn (pictured in a file photo) is set to pay US$10 million to end a legal battle with gambling regulators in Nevada, the United States, that started with claims of his alleged sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Mr Wynn is the founder and former chairman of U.S. casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd, parent of Wynn Macau Ltd. He left the group in February 2018, after multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault made by female staff in the Las Vegas, Nevada operation.

The Nevada Gaming Commission accepted a settlement on Thursday to end the state’s look at allegations against Mr Wynn, reported the Associated Press. Mr Wynn did not admit any wrongdoing.

In the settlement Mr Wynn agreed to but cut ties with the gaming industry in that U.S. state. Under the terms of deal, he can retain a 5-percentpassive ownership in a publicly-owned firm active in Nevada.

The businessman also acknowledged in the document that he had been accused of “failure to exercise discretion and sound judgment” to prevent actions that “reflected negatively on the reputation” of Nevada and its gambling industry, stated the Associated Press.

According to the news outlet, Mr Wynn’s attorney, Colby Williams, said the case was the final regulatory matter that the entrepreneur faced stemming from the allegations five years ago.

In February 2019, Wynn Resorts agreed to pay US$20 million to the Nevada gaming regulators, after an investigation found the firm had failed to investigate the sexual misconduct claims made against Mr Wynn. In November that year, Wynn Resorts said that Mr Wynn was to pay US$20 million to the company as part of a settlement in a “consolidated derivative lawsuit”.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Suntrust gets US$5mln loan from LET for Westside scheme

Suntrust gets US$5mln loan from LET for Westside scheme

Jul 28, 2023  

Suntrust Resort Holdings Inc, the developer of a casino hotel scheme (pictured in an artist’s rendering) at Westside City in the Philippine capital Manila, says its board approved on Thursday a...
Read More
Ops saved US$10mln in 1H via SOFTSWISS anti-fraud efforts

Ops saved US$10mln in 1H via SOFTSWISS anti-fraud efforts

Jul 28, 2023  

Daniel Yang to head MGM Resorts’ global consumer strategy

Daniel Yang to head MGM Resorts’ global consumer...

Jul 28, 2023  

Pick of the Day

”[The deal with Konami] validates the quality of our products but also opens up new opportunities for growth and expansion in a promising market like Australia”

Goran Miškulin
Chief executive of gaming supplier Spintec