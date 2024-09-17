Strong Monday sees Macau daily arrivals top 124k

Sep 17, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau saw a daily average of just above 114,000 visitor arrivals for the three days – from Saturday to Monday – encompassing the beginning of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday break in mainland China, the main feeder market for the Macau tourism sector.
An aggregate of 124,261 arrivals was recorded on Monday, according to data from Macau’s Public Security Police. It brought the total for the three days to about 342,077 visitor arrivals.
China’s State Council has designated the holiday period for mainland residents as September 15 to 17 inclusive. In Macau, the public holiday will be marked on Wednesday, September 18.
The preliminary data show that the city’s Border Gate inland boundary crossing between Macau and Zhuhai – the nearest mainland city, in Guangdong province – remained the busiest. It handled 60,779 visitor arrivals on Monday.
The second busiest boundary checkpoint was the crossing at the Hengqin Port, which recorded 19,968 visitor entries. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge crossing handled 17,493 visitor arrivals on Monday.
The police data do not include any breakdown of the source markets for the inbound visitors.
Sep 17, 2024 "More than 36,000" illegal gambling websites were blocked by the Macau security authorities in the first half of 2024, said the Office of the Secretary for Security in its latest report on...
